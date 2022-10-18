Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr Jane Ruby: Science Is A Lie.
269 views
channel image
Tanjerea
Published a month ago |

On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane brings you three incredibly educational stories on the science lies: Dr. Jane’s science was right after a Belgian doctor laughed at her warnings, then his cancer exploded. Then Dr. Jane shows why the Florida Surgeon General should have banned C19 shots for EVERYONE. And the last segment features the blood of 1000 jabbed – the truth is undeniable and criminal charges can no longer wait for everyone involved in making, pushing, and defending this operation. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter truth in medicine.

Keywords
trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputinukraine2024faucipfizerklaus schwabstew petersdr jane rudy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket