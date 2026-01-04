BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Erika Kirk - AmERIKA's Long Cool Woman
Freed From Evil
Freed From Evil
83 views • 1 day ago

This video was made in response to the audacity Turning Point USA had to put on a circus that not only dishonored Charlie but dishonored God. They chose a song to introduce the Vice President JD Vance to the stage with that has lyrics about the FBI & bad men, then someone speaking to a man named "Charlie". Yes, his name is in the song. The song is about a sexy woman about 5'9" tall who "has it all." Then the character gets shot in the song. So, just what are they trying to say with this song choice? Erika isn't the example of virtue that she claims to be. All her photos are authentic although they may have the backgrounds stripped. The only modified picture of her is the one at the end which is a meme where she's with Niki Manaj. Niki did an album named "Devil" with Doja Cat. I simply replaced Doja with Erika since Erika is playing a far more damaging role than Doja. Doja is promoting herself to her own kind, but Erika is promoting vile rappers to Christians, which I think is far worse. Niki has videos showing her doing an Exorcist type of show where she's levitating above the crowd as a possessed girl. In interviews she talks about being possessed by demons who make her say things she doesn't want to say. I guess we can assume her demon made the comment about JD Vance. I actually see Erika as symbolizing the woman - Amerika. The Bible describes her decked out in jewels, none other than Mystery Babylon.

Keywords
charlie kirkcandace owenstpusaturning pointamfesterika kirkniki manaj
