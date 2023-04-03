PAPERS - Mobilization in Dnepropetrovsk - Not going according to plan - Ukrainian Recruitment Officers try to Conscript a Civilian who doesn't Plan to Cooperate.

Mobilization in Dnepropetrovsk is not going according to plan. Ukrainian recruitment officers try to conscript a volunteer who doesn't really plan to cooperate:

- Instead of doing something useful, you walk the streets and harass people...

- Your papers please.

- I won’t show you anything!

- Come with us.

- I won’t go anywhere with you! You look at yourself! Why are you unshaven? You would have been arrested in the army long time ago!



