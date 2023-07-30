https://gettr.com/post/p2n42qm9f62

7/29/2023 【Miles Insight】Brother Changdao: Based on the experiences of Ms. Yvette Wang's new lawyer, it is evident that he is highly capable. Although he was involved in previous investigations of Mr. Miles Guo's case related to U.S. national security, he is representing Ms. Yvette Wang, not Mr. Guo. Since he is within a reasonable scope of involvement in Mr. Guo's case, given the fact that U.S. law protects the people's right to choose their lawyer, then the lawyer believes that even if there is a minor conflict of interest, it is acceptable.

#MilesGuo #NFSC #Chinese≠CCP #takedowntheCCP





7/29/2023 【Nicole看七哥】长岛哥：从雁平女士的新律师的资历来看，他的水平很高。虽然他曾参与有关郭先生涉及美国国家安全的案子的调查，但他代理的是雁平女士而不是郭先生，而且他涉入郭先生案子的程度在合理范围内，考虑到美国法律保障人民选择律师的权利，那么这位律师认为，即便有这样小的利益冲突，也是可以接受的

#郭文贵 #新中国联邦 #中国人不等于中共



