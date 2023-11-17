Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
My Recent Interview with Jason Shurka on What Really Happened on October 7
channel image
Mass Awakening
40 Subscribers
31 views
Published 18 hours ago

#israel #intelupdate


As I promised you, please watch my recent interview with Jason Shurka where I discussed the context of the massacre of October 7, provided some commentary and intel on what else happened then and is not reported almost anywhere.

Keywords
interviewciaisraelred pillinside jobintel update

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket