My Recent Interview with Jason Shurka on What Really Happened on October 7

#israel #intelupdate
As I promised you, please watch my recent interview with Jason Shurka where I discussed the context of the massacre of October 7, provided some commentary and intel on what else happened then and is not reported almost anywhere.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.