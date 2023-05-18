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First Marjorie Taylor Greene (https://twitter.com/RepMTG) joins The Alex Jones Show to call for support from the American people in her filing of articles of impeachment on Joe Biden. Then More incredible Breaking News in the Extended Report'

Extended Report;

https://www.realnewschannel.com/its-time-to-impeach-enough-is-enough/

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Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.