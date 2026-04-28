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Episode 4 Myth Buster: Put Your Phone In Airplane Mode
Norbert Heuser Improve Yr Life
Norbert Heuser Improve Yr Life
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Do You know, why you have to shut down in a plane? The frequencies of mobile phones can severely interfere with the sensitive equipment on board. That could cause a catastrophe. Electromagnetic radiation is not harmless. 

Norbert is a lifecoach and has seen a lot. EMR is a hideous and cunning friend, always there, helping and giving you much, at any time of day or night. But he also demands his price: He threatens your health. Seriously. Listen to Norbert.

For more information please go to:

https:/emrprotection.co https://improveyourlife.us https://improveyourlife.us/webinar https://improveyourlife.us/talk-shows...


You can also contact Norbert on Telegram:

https://t.me/+XXjOs3jFrSw5ZWEy

t.me/Improve_Your_Life_NorbertHeuser

You may contact Norbert Heuser per Mail: [email protected]


You can find more information from Norbert Heuser about Frequencies and other topics such as the Danger of Water, Cellphones and Problems of Poor Sleep, the health dangers of Tattoos & Piercings and more on Norbert’s website: https://improveyourlife.us

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frequenciesemrelectromagnetic radiationemr can cause cancer
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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