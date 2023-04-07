Create New Account
RBAAB - Red Blooded All American Boy - Fighter Pilot Balladeer, Dick Jonas
Dick Jonas, a long-time troubadour, and songwriter sings a ballad about his favorite Jet Fighter, the F-16 "Electric Jet," today known as the "Viper." This was recorded at the Graduation of ten new F-16 Fighter Pilots of the 311th Fighter Squadron at Holloman Air Force Base, NM, on April 1st, 2023 by Ric Lambart.

songwritervietnam warfighter pilotworld travelerdick jonastroubadorballadeertroup entertainer

