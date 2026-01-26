Will the Rapture Occur at the Last Trump?

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/will-rapture-occur-last-trump-1

We’ve been discussing Dave Hunt’s book When Will Jesus Come? Compelling Evidence for the Soon Return of Christ. Now, Dave, last week as we reviewed chapter 17, there were things you wrote that we really didn’t have time to address, or at least explain them more fully. Now, one such item relates to the belief—not a belief that we hold, by the way—but a belief that the church would go through the Great Tribulation before it was taken out of the way by our Lord in the Rapture. Now, if this is truly the case (and many people, as you know, make a case for it), why didn’t the apostle Paul, who wrote most of the epistles, why didn’t he in his writings help prepare the church to face the Antichrist and suffer through a tribulation more terrible, really, than the world has ever experienced?