Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Laska & Boaz | White German Shepherd | Bullmastiff
channel image
Laska in the Great White North
20 Subscribers
35 views
Published Monday

Pure breed

Laska | 3 yrs.

Boaz | 1 yr 1/2.

Laska and neighbor Boaz, together a powerful protective security, when properly trained.

They do protect now on guard with people coming up and noise in the bush.

They need firming up, direct immediate response to commands.

To protect,, chase deer from gardens, and predator’s from the property.

We just had a couple of bear sightings, close 1000 ft’ n’ as the crow flys. Best thing they could do is retreat, to avoid injury or death. 

The best Hunter on this 5 mile block is Doji a welsh corgi. You name it, he’s hunting it, except horses.

Yes, I did see Mike Adams German Shepherd, very nice.


Keywords
runwatchdogcountryprotectgerman shepherddog trainingboazlaskabullmastiff

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket