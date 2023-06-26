Laska & Boaz | White German Shepherd | Bullmastiff

Pure breed

Laska | 3 yrs.

Boaz | 1 yr 1/2.

Laska and neighbor Boaz, together a powerful protective security, when properly trained.

They do protect now on guard with people coming up and noise in the bush.

They need firming up, direct immediate response to commands.

To protect,, chase deer from gardens, and predator’s from the property.

We just had a couple of bear sightings, close 1000 ft’ n’ as the crow flys. Best thing they could do is retreat, to avoid injury or death.

The best Hunter on this 5 mile block is Doji a welsh corgi. You name it, he’s hunting it, except horses.

Yes, I did see Mike Adams German Shepherd, very nice.



