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Myths About Economic Collapse | Peter Schiff and Stefan Molyneux
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361 views • June 21, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3138/myths-about-economic-collapse-peter-schiff-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3138-myths-about-economic-collapse-peter-schiff-and-stefan-molyneux
Did government deregulation cause the financial crisis? Did the partial repeal of the Glass-Steagall Act lead to America's banking crisis - and to massive government bailouts? Stefan Molyneux speaks with Peter Schiff about the persistent myth of financial deregulation and the true cause of the economic crisis!
Peter Schiff is an economist, financial broker/dealer, author, frequent guest on national news, the host of the Peter Schiff Show Podcast, the CEO of Euro Pacific Capital and the Chairmain of Schiff Gold.
Schiff Gold: http://schiffgold.com
Schiff Radio: http://www.schiffradio.com
Euro Pacific Capital: http://www.europac.com
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3138-myths-about-economic-collapse-peter-schiff-and-stefan-molyneux
Did government deregulation cause the financial crisis? Did the partial repeal of the Glass-Steagall Act lead to America's banking crisis - and to massive government bailouts? Stefan Molyneux speaks with Peter Schiff about the persistent myth of financial deregulation and the true cause of the economic crisis!
Peter Schiff is an economist, financial broker/dealer, author, frequent guest on national news, the host of the Peter Schiff Show Podcast, the CEO of Euro Pacific Capital and the Chairmain of Schiff Gold.
Schiff Gold: http://schiffgold.com
Schiff Radio: http://www.schiffradio.com
Euro Pacific Capital: http://www.europac.com
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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