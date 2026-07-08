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Socialism is only the First Step to Communism 07/08/2026
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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Today we take a look at 4 socialists hiding behind personal ideologies to justify their 1A expressions of the right to “promote the insurrection of the Constitutional Republic of the United States”. Pastor Stan shares in detail how the Democratic Socialists of America just adopted a Radical New Platform. Finally, we take a look at how socialism comes first, then comes communism and finally your rights go with it!

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Keywords
communismsocialismfirststepprophecy clubstan johnson
Chapters

00:00Intro

00:54Goals of their Movement

09:27FBI Ready to Deploy

12:46First Comes Socialism

15:48Growing Cancer

18:20Clouds in the Skies

22:41Freedom to Dictatorship

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