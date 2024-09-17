© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mainstream Media has been Created, to Lie to the Public with massive Propaganda Schemes!
Why do you believe, what you believe? Who has Taught You, What to Say and What to Think? Are You Sure, Your Thoughts are Your Own? Or is the Truth, someone has Taught You, what to Believe? 🆘
We must ALL, start Critically Thinking about what is going on here! We must become Aware of The Evil that is taking place here!
• To Resist a Tyranny! You must be Independent of That Tyranny! 🆘
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...
👉 Link to book 'Climate Fake'
Climate Fake
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g
👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'
Sacrosanct
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4
👉'UNDER AN IONIZED SKY
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Under-Ionized-Sky-Chemtrails-Lockdown/dp/1627310533
Mike Decker
https://www.youtube.com/@MikeDeckerSkyMilitia307/videos
David Yates
https://www.youtube.com/@MontgomeryPeabody
Dave Holly UK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos
John Graf
https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos
Sunfire Sky
https://www.youtube.com/@sunfiresky2018/videos
Luis Edward Diani
https://www.youtube.com/@luisedwarddiani7325/videos
Alaska Sky Watcher
https://www.youtube.com/@alaskaskywatcher/videos
Alex Hammer
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alexhammer
Real Fishing Life
https://rumble.com/c/RealFishingLife/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
Real Fishing Life