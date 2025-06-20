Health Vacation Q&R (Timestamps Below)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Contact Dr. B's Office for more info & to schedule!
Call: (1) 714-962-5891
HUNTINGTON BEACH CLINIC:
18582 Beach Blvd #22,
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
http://bergmanchiropractic.com
Office Hours:
Mon - Thur 7:00 AM – 5:30 PM
Lunch Break 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Fri - Sun Closed
Public Holidays Closed
MEXICO CLINIC:
Grand Hotel Tijuana
4558 Agua Caliente Blvd. Ste. CC 1B, Tijuana, Mexico
https://www.holisticcare.com/corrective-chiropractic/
Office Hours:
Mon - Fri 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Lunch Break 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM
Sat 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Sun Closed
Public Holidays Closed
American Biodental Center in Tijuana, Mexico:
Dr. Bergman D.C. is available for Skype and Phone consultations, which you can schedule by using the link below:
https://drjohnbergman.com/booking/
For Media and Business Inquiries, contact:
#healthy #vacation #holistichealing
00:00:28- What exactly are you healing? Dentist & chiro & stem cells & infusions? I’m confused.
00:04:36- How much does all this cost? I’m retired military with Medicare/Tricare.
00:11:35- Where can I get information on the costs of a room at the hotel and treatments, please? Do you treat everyone, no matter their age? I'm in the UK.
00:13:24- 5 weeks won't save someone with teeth and spine problems.
00:16:16- What, if anything, can be done about the following issues: 20-year-old fusion of C4&5, regeneration of the thyroid damaged by a virus, depression, chronic sinus infection?
00:27:32- I am a 45-year-old male diagnosed with CML Leukemia last year. Do you offer services that can help me?
00:31:46- I have my first appointment at the TJ clinic. If I wanted to do the ozone therapy or stem cells at my appointment, do I need to schedule beforehand, or can I set it up there? I want to fit in as many beneficial treatments as I can in one day.