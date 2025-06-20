Health Vacation Q&R (Timestamps Below)

Chapters

00:00:28- What exactly are you healing? Dentist & chiro & stem cells & infusions? I’m confused.

00:04:36- How much does all this cost? I’m retired military with Medicare/Tricare.

00:11:35- Where can I get information on the costs of a room at the hotel and treatments, please? Do you treat everyone, no matter their age? I'm in the UK.

00:13:24- 5 weeks won't save someone with teeth and spine problems.

00:16:16- What, if anything, can be done about the following issues: 20-year-old fusion of C4&5, regeneration of the thyroid damaged by a virus, depression, chronic sinus infection?

00:27:32- I am a 45-year-old male diagnosed with CML Leukemia last year. Do you offer services that can help me?

00:31:46- I have my first appointment at the TJ clinic. If I wanted to do the ozone therapy or stem cells at my appointment, do I need to schedule beforehand, or can I set it up there? I want to fit in as many beneficial treatments as I can in one day.