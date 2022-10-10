https://gnews.org/post/p1u9oa995
10/09/2022 Due to the economy slowing down rapidly, foreign capital is leaving China’s bond market. Capital outflows from China’s bond market reached $1.4 billion in September.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.