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Identify Coronavirus Patient & NWO Prisoner Pickup Points at Schools!
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139 views • September 05, 2019
Investigation revealed the chopper windsocks from Panama were crafted by a clandestine ChiCom company in Panama. Biden-ilk Trudeau has given most of Canada over to the Communist Chinese including all gold. Now! Identify COVID-19 Patient & NWO Patriot Prisoner Pickup Points at Schools! Schools to be quarantine camps! And something is fishy because the transport helicopters windsocks close to schools were made by Chinese (in Panama). The NWO draconian agenda is to round up, temporarily incarcerate, then abduct to "patient" and prisoner transport choppers (EH-101s and newer) Conservatives, Patriots, Christians & Coronavirus suspects. All those the Left falsely call "Domestic Terrorists" deemed capable of maybe some day committing a "thought crime." Categorized on Red, Blue and Green lists, over 2 million Americans are on the Red List to be executed immediately.... More on this at https://www.trunews.com/stream/cdc-coronavirus-warning-u-s-schools-and-businesses-may-soon-become-quarantine-camps
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