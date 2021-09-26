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Supplements Revealed Episode 8
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14 views • September 26, 2021
In Episode 8, we dive deep into the future of medical care and the contrast between using supplements versus the traditional approach of prescription drugs and surgeries.
You’ll meet James Lavalle, who reveals a real shocker... prescription drug-induced nutrition depletion.
“All of these things are things that have been proven in clinical studies, but because it’s not a requirement for drug studies to report that you’re depleting these vitamins or minerals, many times it doesn’t show up till years later.”
He outlines:
• 3 nutrients that blood pressure drugs lower
• 4 nutrients that antacids (PPIs) lower
• 3 nutrients that cholesterol drugs lower
Then, Anna Cabeca (MD/OBGYN) gets us up to speed on the relationship between supplements and hormones. Anyone who’s concerned about menopause will want to see this.
And we’ll also hear from Warren Phillips and Grace Liu. What Grace has to share about antibiotics will make you shudder just a bit, so don’t miss it...
You’ll meet James Lavalle, who reveals a real shocker... prescription drug-induced nutrition depletion.
“All of these things are things that have been proven in clinical studies, but because it’s not a requirement for drug studies to report that you’re depleting these vitamins or minerals, many times it doesn’t show up till years later.”
He outlines:
• 3 nutrients that blood pressure drugs lower
• 4 nutrients that antacids (PPIs) lower
• 3 nutrients that cholesterol drugs lower
Then, Anna Cabeca (MD/OBGYN) gets us up to speed on the relationship between supplements and hormones. Anyone who’s concerned about menopause will want to see this.
And we’ll also hear from Warren Phillips and Grace Liu. What Grace has to share about antibiotics will make you shudder just a bit, so don’t miss it...
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