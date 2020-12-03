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Carlo KAMAL Bonomelli - LA BALLATA DELL,AMMALATO (The ballad of the sick man)
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3 views • December 03, 2020
Lyrics and Music by Carlo Bonomelli. All rights reserved.
© 2020
www.kamalikus.it
AUDIO:
Arrangement: Carlo Bonomelli (vocals, classical guitar), Marco Giuradei (bass, drums, choirs, whistle).
Recorded and mixed by Marco Giuradei at the Taverna studio in Provaglio d'Iseo (BS) Italy.
VIDEO:
Directed by Carlo Bonomelli and Roberto Comensoli.
Shooting and editing by Roberto Comensoli.
Technical assistance by Lisa Bonetti.
Cast:
The sick man: Carlo
The ancestral goddess: Fikalān-Guydà
Sister Aleksandrova: Alexandra
Sister Kamelimba: Camelia
Sister Eli-Eli: Elisa
Doc. Prof. Truffatore Imbroglione: Diego
the neighbor: Maurizio
the little dog: Biis Matino
the Christmas meal: Ceecho-bello
LYRICS (translated from Italian):
THE BALLAD OF THE SICK MAN
Being sick, unconfessed desire
I am also insured and have never been loved
I would like to be heard, I would like to be rocked
I would like to be nursed with ice cream (stracciatella and strawberry please)
what a pain in the stomach
you only kissed me on a cheek
I would like to pierce your heart
yes I would like to pierce your heart
I would like to pierce your heart with a spear
but I'll settle for stomach ache
So let's go ... Medicine!
Sex, drugs and aspirin
to chase that evil away
which then it can promptly return
but it would be better after Christmas
the disease has come
to warn me that I am driving a wretched life
and I'm falling into a hole
but I don't know if I want to understand
I don't really want to heal
it’s better to continue agonizing slowly
to look for some love where it can't be found
to look for a little love but love can only be given
love can only be made
So let's go ... Medicine!
aerosol and nicotine
to chase that evil away
which then it can promptly return
but wait! Before I have to go to the sea.
Fear of change or of the nowaday's virus
I'll be locked inside the house
even if I don't feel like doing that
I will be weak and defenseless
so I'll can act as offended
and I'll wait for a vaccine
which could make me even more angry with my neighbor
because he went out to let the dog pee
So let's go ... Medicine!
Sex, drugs and mask
to chase that evil away
which then it can be ready to return
otherwise how can I complain?
So let's go ... Medicine!
Quarantine and cocaine
to chase that evil away
which then it can be ready to return
otherwise how can I complain?
How then can I still complain?
And who will come to see me?
I cannot stand this situation anymore
I'm tired of living a life in prison
a nice general collapse maybe will save me
if not at all at least from Christmas dinner
I just would like to rest and do what I want
© 2020
www.kamalikus.it
AUDIO:
Arrangement: Carlo Bonomelli (vocals, classical guitar), Marco Giuradei (bass, drums, choirs, whistle).
Recorded and mixed by Marco Giuradei at the Taverna studio in Provaglio d'Iseo (BS) Italy.
VIDEO:
Directed by Carlo Bonomelli and Roberto Comensoli.
Shooting and editing by Roberto Comensoli.
Technical assistance by Lisa Bonetti.
Cast:
The sick man: Carlo
The ancestral goddess: Fikalān-Guydà
Sister Aleksandrova: Alexandra
Sister Kamelimba: Camelia
Sister Eli-Eli: Elisa
Doc. Prof. Truffatore Imbroglione: Diego
the neighbor: Maurizio
the little dog: Biis Matino
the Christmas meal: Ceecho-bello
LYRICS (translated from Italian):
THE BALLAD OF THE SICK MAN
Being sick, unconfessed desire
I am also insured and have never been loved
I would like to be heard, I would like to be rocked
I would like to be nursed with ice cream (stracciatella and strawberry please)
what a pain in the stomach
you only kissed me on a cheek
I would like to pierce your heart
yes I would like to pierce your heart
I would like to pierce your heart with a spear
but I'll settle for stomach ache
So let's go ... Medicine!
Sex, drugs and aspirin
to chase that evil away
which then it can promptly return
but it would be better after Christmas
the disease has come
to warn me that I am driving a wretched life
and I'm falling into a hole
but I don't know if I want to understand
I don't really want to heal
it’s better to continue agonizing slowly
to look for some love where it can't be found
to look for a little love but love can only be given
love can only be made
So let's go ... Medicine!
aerosol and nicotine
to chase that evil away
which then it can promptly return
but wait! Before I have to go to the sea.
Fear of change or of the nowaday's virus
I'll be locked inside the house
even if I don't feel like doing that
I will be weak and defenseless
so I'll can act as offended
and I'll wait for a vaccine
which could make me even more angry with my neighbor
because he went out to let the dog pee
So let's go ... Medicine!
Sex, drugs and mask
to chase that evil away
which then it can be ready to return
otherwise how can I complain?
So let's go ... Medicine!
Quarantine and cocaine
to chase that evil away
which then it can be ready to return
otherwise how can I complain?
How then can I still complain?
And who will come to see me?
I cannot stand this situation anymore
I'm tired of living a life in prison
a nice general collapse maybe will save me
if not at all at least from Christmas dinner
I just would like to rest and do what I want
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