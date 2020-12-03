Carlo KAMAL Bonomelli - LA BALLATA DELL,AMMALATO (The ballad of the sick man)

Lyrics and Music by Carlo Bonomelli. All rights reserved.

© 2020

www.kamalikus.it



AUDIO:

Arrangement: Carlo Bonomelli (vocals, classical guitar), Marco Giuradei (bass, drums, choirs, whistle).

Recorded and mixed by Marco Giuradei at the Taverna studio in Provaglio d'Iseo (BS) Italy.



VIDEO:

Directed by Carlo Bonomelli and Roberto Comensoli.

Shooting and editing by Roberto Comensoli.

Technical assistance by Lisa Bonetti.



Cast:

The sick man: Carlo

The ancestral goddess: Fikalān-Guydà

Sister Aleksandrova: Alexandra

Sister Kamelimba: Camelia

Sister Eli-Eli: Elisa

Doc. Prof. Truffatore Imbroglione: Diego

the neighbor: Maurizio

the little dog: Biis Matino

the Christmas meal: Ceecho-bello



LYRICS (translated from Italian):



THE BALLAD OF THE SICK MAN



Being sick, unconfessed desire

I am also insured and have never been loved

I would like to be heard, I would like to be rocked

I would like to be nursed with ice cream (stracciatella and strawberry please)



what a pain in the stomach

you only kissed me on a cheek

I would like to pierce your heart

yes I would like to pierce your heart

I would like to pierce your heart with a spear

but I'll settle for stomach ache



So let's go ... Medicine!

Sex, drugs and aspirin

to chase that evil away

which then it can promptly return

but it would be better after Christmas



the disease has come

to warn me that I am driving a wretched life

and I'm falling into a hole

but I don't know if I want to understand

I don't really want to heal

it’s better to continue agonizing slowly

to look for some love where it can't be found

to look for a little love but love can only be given

love can only be made



So let's go ... Medicine!

aerosol and nicotine

to chase that evil away

which then it can promptly return

but wait! Before I have to go to the sea.



Fear of change or of the nowaday's virus

I'll be locked inside the house

even if I don't feel like doing that

I will be weak and defenseless

so I'll can act as offended

and I'll wait for a vaccine

which could make me even more angry with my neighbor

because he went out to let the dog pee



So let's go ... Medicine!

Sex, drugs and mask

to chase that evil away

which then it can be ready to return

otherwise how can I complain?



So let's go ... Medicine!

Quarantine and cocaine

to chase that evil away

which then it can be ready to return

otherwise how can I complain?

How then can I still complain?

And who will come to see me?



I cannot stand this situation anymore

I'm tired of living a life in prison

a nice general collapse maybe will save me

if not at all at least from Christmas dinner

I just would like to rest and do what I want