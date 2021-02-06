The Out Of Shadows documentary lifts the mask on how the mainstream media & Hollywood manipulate & control the masses by spreading propaganda throughout their content. Our goal is to wake up the general public by shedding light on how we all have been lied to & brainwashed by a hidden enemy with a sinister agenda.







This project is the result of two years of blood, sweat and tears by a team of woke professionals. It’s been independently produced and funded and is available on many different platforms for FREE for anyone to watch. Patriots made this documentary with the sole purpose of getting the truth out there. If you like the documentary, please share this video.



If you would like to donate to the ministry team that created this video, you can support our team and future projects by making a donation. Click on the link below, then scroll to the bottom of the page that opens, and, under the big words "SUPPORT US", click on the blue "DONATE" button. A smaller pop-up page will appear where you can make your secure online donation.



In my personal opinion, the Out of Shadows team is a ministry very much worthy of any gift that you can give. If you cannot give financially, your prayers will be equally appreciated. Many actors, actresses, stunt actors, directors, composers, musicians, etc., are relocating from Hollywood to a location where they can freely create high quality family Biblically influenced entertainment for television, motion pictures, music, etc. HOLLYWOOD IS HISTORY. THE NEW, HIGHLY MORAL, CHRIST CENTERED, ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY IS BEGINNING, AND THEY WILL BLESS THE LORD AS THEY BLESS THE WORLD WITH EXCELLENT ENTERTAINMENT.