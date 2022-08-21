Get Wisdom Radio Sow - Creators Perspective on Inner Corruption

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VA #105 Creator’s Perspective on Inner Corruption 3-12-14
Description:
Do people become corrupted to harm themselves and others? Is this just “original sin” appearing? Is being vulnerable to corruption a failing or a strength? Why does inner corruption cause a sense of entitlement, and blaming of others? Why do corrupted people sensing they are doomed, find that liberating? How and by whom, is inner corruption orchestrated? Creator explains why most physical illness is caused by karmic trauma, while most emotional problems, mental illness, and odd physical symptoms are caused by dark spirits; this is why deep healing requires divine assistance. Join us!
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