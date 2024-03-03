COLLAPSE!? The Religions of Christianity, Judaism, and Islam will ALL COLLAPSE because of the Mid East Israel Hamas WAR

This video is a short discourse about the plans of the new world order Illuminati, and their idea of what World war 3 is going to turn out to be. They are purposefully setting up world events to collapse all the religions of Christianity, Judaism, and Islam. This is to cause all three religions to fall on their faith and be ready for the acceptance of the Antichrist sometime after the ashes settle from World war 3.





I know that is a lot to say but it is true. All three religions will be disappointed as their and time versions of prophecy does not take place like they think. That is why world events are happening the way that they are. It is one big trap being set. And if I may say so it is a very newsworthy one to report.

