Why People are Wrongfully Convicted and How Their Sentences are Overturned - Terry Ziemba

It may not be common knowledge, but approximately five percent of all incarcerated people in the United States are wrongfully convicted and should not be in prison! These are the kind of statistics that Terry Ziemba, the CEO of DPZ Technology and a supporter of The Innocence Project, discusses in this eye-opening episode. Tens of thousands of cumulative years of life have been lost by wrongfully convicted men and women. Terry explains how these types of errors happen in the courtroom and how long it takes to get them overturned. An investigation, for example, from The Innocence Project, can take years. “These things don’t happen overnight,” Terry says. People who are doing time in prison rely on motivated citizens with good hearts to help them prove their innocence.









TAKEAWAYS





Turning over a conviction is a years-long process





There are many lawyers who do make a positive difference and are committed to seeing real justice transpire





“Jailhouse snitches” are a problem because they can be incentivized to falsely accuse jail mates of something they didn’t do





Erroneous eyewitness identification is one of the biggest driving factors for wrongful convictions









