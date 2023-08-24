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Två hjältar: Fröderberg, Nordfors
Fritjof Persson
Fritjof Persson
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9 views • August 24, 2023



------- Forwarded Message -------

From: Mikael <[email protected]>

Date: On Thursday, July 13th, 2023 at 16:37

Subject: Re: Kringvandrande lik - Sakarja 14:12

To: Fritjof.Persson <[email protected]>

CC: Glenn Dormer, Hanna Åsberg


Thu, 13 Jul • 17:24



Attacked by Mossad agent Sorin Schapira and many others

Dear friends!

I have just been attacked by three agents with connection to Mossad and managed to escape.

They told if I just keep quiet and don't do any medicine, I might be able to see my family. They did put under some kind of house arrest and stole my car.

They have most likely been tracking me for many years and infiltrated my friends and family with mind control methods in order to perform so called gang stalking, with the aim of taking away my home, my income, my family, my health with the help of neuroinflammation and 5G and my property. I am still alive and have found protection in a secret place luckily. Do anyone of you also experienced something similar?

Mikael Nordfors M.D.

Kursorgången 1 C

224 60 Lund, Sweden

Ph +46317995522

e-mail: [email protected]

Web: https://www.medicdebate.org/node/740

Booking: https://www.bokadirekt.se/places/mitokondriegymmet-32918




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