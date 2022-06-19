James Roguski Interview with Nancy Addison Discussing Children and Baby Vaccines

Nutritionist and best-selling author Nancy Addison interviews James Roguski, researcher, author, natural health proponent, and believer in freedom. James discusses the implications of giving corona-virus "vaccines" to babies and children.



James Roguski's websites: DontYouDare.info

and https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/wake-up-and-smell-the-burning-of?s=r





Nancy Addison's 7 books are on Amazon. Some of them are in Audio and in large print:

https://www.amazon.com/Nancy-Addison/e/B00E6K5KGY/ref=dp_byline_cont_pop_book_1





Nancy’s website is: http://www.organichealthylife.com





Support Nancy's work - Donate on venmo - @Nancy-Addison

Medical Disclaimer: Information provided in this podcast, blog, article, video is for informational purposes only. The information is a result of years of practice and experience by Nancy Addison CHC and James Roguski. However, this information is NOT intended as a substitute for the advice provided by your physician or other healthcare professional, or any information contained on or in any product label or packaging.

Do not use the information provided in this blog, audio podcast, article, video for diagnosing or treating a health problem or disease, or prescribing medication or other treatment. Always speak with your physician or other healthcare professional before taking any medication or nutritional, herbal or homeopathic supplement, or using any treatment for a health problem. If you have or suspect that you have a medical problem, contact your health care provider promptly. Do not disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking professional advice because of something you have read in this email.



