11-24-2024 "TEACH THEM" To Be Set Apart 𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤄 Part 32 LEPROSY - The Renewed Covenant

Matthews 8:1 And when He came down from the mountain, large crowds followed Him. 2 And see, a leper came, and bowed before Him, saying, “Master, if You desire, You are able to make me clean.” 3 And stretching out His hand יהושע touched him, saying, “I desire it. Be cleansed!” And immediately his leprosy was cleansed. 4 And יהושע said to him, “See, mention it to no one. But go your way, show yourself to the priest, and offer the gift that Mosheh commanded, as a witness to them.”