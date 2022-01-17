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Speech to explain Common Law and what it means for us
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In this speech to explain Common Law we learn what the political parties have done to destroy our rights and freedoms, and what we can do to stop these attacks on us. We are at war. Yet, most people are not even aware of it.
Refer to these articles for more information:
The 1946 Referendum:
https://cirnow.com.au/1946-referendum-denied-government-power-to-medically-test/
Agenda 21:
https://cirnow.com.au/agenda-2130/
The Constitution Explained:
https://cirnow.com.au/the-constitution-explained/
Buy Dick Yardley's book:
https://advance-australia.com.au/product/buy-dick-yardleys-book/
How to take a business to court:
https://cirnow.com.au/how-to-take-a-business-to-court/
Letter to write to issuing officer and the court after a fine for breaking the mandate:
https://cirnow.com.au/got-a-fine-send-this-letter/
Your Rights and the Police:
https://cirnow.com.au/your-rights-and-the-police/
Refer to these articles for more information:
The 1946 Referendum:
https://cirnow.com.au/1946-referendum-denied-government-power-to-medically-test/
Agenda 21:
https://cirnow.com.au/agenda-2130/
The Constitution Explained:
https://cirnow.com.au/the-constitution-explained/
Buy Dick Yardley's book:
https://advance-australia.com.au/product/buy-dick-yardleys-book/
How to take a business to court:
https://cirnow.com.au/how-to-take-a-business-to-court/
Letter to write to issuing officer and the court after a fine for breaking the mandate:
https://cirnow.com.au/got-a-fine-send-this-letter/
Your Rights and the Police:
https://cirnow.com.au/your-rights-and-the-police/
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