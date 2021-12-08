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12/04 The Super Woke – Down With the Program but the program not down with you.
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30 views • December 08, 2021
With crime escalating all over the country , the usual suspects at the helm. Black youth and gangs are wreaking havoc in every city they inhabit , but the MSM wants to put the narrative that they are seeking social justice, racism and white supremacy is the issue of our time.. Reality is setting in , especially in blue states who advocate for defund the police, and no cash bails have created a revolving door for these criminals.... Now these White Liberals who are down with the program , are finding out the hard way the program is not down with them.
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https://www.huffpost.com/entry/gassing-satartia-mississippi-co2-pipeline_n_60ddea9fe4b0ddef8b0ddc8f
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
1. Charlotte mom and 2 sons involved in road rage incident involving gun, where a black female pulled a gun out on them
2. Philadelphia aka Killadelphia Teen Accused of Shooting and Killing Temple Student Turns Himself In
3. 16-Year-Old Dead In North Philadelphia Shooting
4. Minneapolis White Liberal female carjacking victim shares story and advice
5. Minneapolis White Liberal Alphabet Soup Sissy Carjacking Victim Says He Was ‘Absolutely In Shock’ By Suspect’s Young Age
6. Minneapolis Latest carjacking suspect puts spotlight on court's revolving door, says their are at lease 1 car jacking a day
7. Section 8 Sissy on Twitter spaces calling for the genocide of all white people
8. Black teens trash a Racetrac gas station store, to upload it on the internet
9. Gassing Of Satartia -A CO2 pipeline in Mississippi ruptured last year, sickening dozens of people.
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/gassing-satartia-mississippi-co2-pipeline_n_60ddea9fe4b0ddef8b0ddc8f
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
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