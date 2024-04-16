Create New Account
9-11 WTC
oneninetyfivenationsrising
354 Subscribers
59 views
Published a day ago

ZIONIST JEWISH CONTROL OF ALL THE WORLD GOVERNMENTS, BANKING, EDUCATION, FILM INDUSTRIES, PORN INDUSTRIES, YOUTUBE, FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM, SPORTS INDUSTRIES, BIG-PHARMA, OIL AND OTHER NATURAL RESOURCES, CIGARETTE (TOBACCO CO.), ALCOHOL CO., SHARE MARKET, INSURANCE CO., TELEVISION MEDIA, PRESS AND COMMERCIAL MEDIA IN NEAR TOTAL. IF - BEFORE THE NEXT 9/11 - YOU OPPOSE IT AND A CONSCIOUS CRITICAL MASS OF HUMANITY IS FORMED, IT CAN BE OVERTHROWN. IF NOT, PICTURE A ZIONIST FUTURE FOR YOUR CHILDREN... A BOOT STAMPING ON A HUMAN FACE - FOREVER.

Keywords
vaccinesgmochemtrailsdepopulation agendasatanic new world ordersatanic world bankfluride

