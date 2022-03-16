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At the training ground in the DPR, operators of the Swedish-British ATGM "NLAW" are being trained. 031622
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90 views • March 16, 2022
Until recently, these guided missiles were transferred by Britain to the Ukrainian army. Now belong to someone else. Now the fighters of the Republics of Donbass are practicing their use in order to destroy the equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
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