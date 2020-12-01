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4.2 What is Clean Coal? Coal is Solar Energy Stored by Plants Millions of Years Ago. We now have the Technology to “Clean” It Before we Burn It
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191 views • December 01, 2020
4.2 What is Clean Coal? Coal is Solar Energy Stored by Plants Millions of Years Ago. We now have the Technology to “Clean” It Before we Burn It.
Unless large new petroleum reserves are discovered, a greater share of our future needs will have to come from coal and from alternative energy sources such as nuclear, geothermal, solar, wind, tidal and hydroelectric power. Two fossil fuel alternatives, oil sands and oil shale, are sometimes mentioned as promising sources of liquid fuels.
Along with oil and natural gas, coal is commonly called a fossil fuel. Such a designation is appropriate because each time we burn coal we are using energy from the Sun that was stored by plants many millions of years ago. We are indeed burning a fossil.
https://xue-lin.com/category/natural-sciences/earth-science
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2NQi8xOML6fRCelvEvvvVA/
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science, technology, modern coal mining, what is clean coal, National Energy Technology Laboratory, what is acid rain, how to solve acid rain, what causes acid rain, what does acid rain do, is coal a pollutant, what is coal, how does coal pollute, what is strip mining, can strip mining be repaired, how to repair the land after strip mining, how dangerous is coal mining, safety regulations for coal mining,
Unless large new petroleum reserves are discovered, a greater share of our future needs will have to come from coal and from alternative energy sources such as nuclear, geothermal, solar, wind, tidal and hydroelectric power. Two fossil fuel alternatives, oil sands and oil shale, are sometimes mentioned as promising sources of liquid fuels.
Along with oil and natural gas, coal is commonly called a fossil fuel. Such a designation is appropriate because each time we burn coal we are using energy from the Sun that was stored by plants many millions of years ago. We are indeed burning a fossil.
https://xue-lin.com/category/natural-sciences/earth-science
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2NQi8xOML6fRCelvEvvvVA/
.
.
.
science, technology, modern coal mining, what is clean coal, National Energy Technology Laboratory, what is acid rain, how to solve acid rain, what causes acid rain, what does acid rain do, is coal a pollutant, what is coal, how does coal pollute, what is strip mining, can strip mining be repaired, how to repair the land after strip mining, how dangerous is coal mining, safety regulations for coal mining,
Keywords
sciencetechnologymodern coal miningwhat is clean coalnational energy technology laboratorywhat is acid rainhow to solve acid rainwhat causes acid rainwhat does acid rain dois coal a pollutantwhat is coalhow does coal pollutewhat is strip miningcan strip mining be repairedhow to repair the land after strip mininghow dangerous is coal miningsafety regulations for coal mining
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