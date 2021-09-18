COVID SHOTS: THIS IS A FRAUD, NOT A SCIENCE [2021-09-16] - CELLULAR & MOLECULAR BIOLOGIST DR. PARKS

COVID SHOTS: THIS IS A FRAUD, NOT A SCIENCE [2021-09-16] - CELLULAR AND MOLECULAR BIOLOGIST DR. CHRISTINA PARKS (VIDEO)



Cellular and molecular biologist Dr. Christina Parks recently gave testimony on Michigan House Bill 4471. Her testimony went viral and I invited Dr. Parks on The Sons of Liberty to discuss the current PLANdemic/SCAMdemic taking place regarding COVID. Without hesitation, Dr. Parks believes that what is taking place is more of a narrative than a science. In fact, she believes there is a coverup going on concerning the "virus" and the shots being given and believes it is dangerous. Listen to this interview to find out why PhD's are among the "most vaccine hesitant." Dr. Parks is also very proud that over 70% of Blacks in America are refusing to take the Covid Depop Jab, and they have very good reasons for doing so.