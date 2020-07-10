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Consequences of Serving in the Military and Lack of Recourse - Dr. Rashid A Buttar.
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14 views • July 10, 2020
This 4 part series representing a roundtable uncensored and passionate conversation between four veterans regarding the current situation regarding the covid-19 and the roll out of the vaccine which based on previous history, will be mandated for all who serve in the military.
Part 2 goes into a discussion regarding the unawareness among those who serve as to what is going to be done to their bodies, and the consequences short term and after exiting the service that most of these soldiers will have to deal with. This dynamic and incredibly important issue can NOT be ignored and MUST be addressed. Our future depends on this. What is the history of vaccinations and inoculations among the US military and how have the soldiers receiving these shots fared in the short term and the long term? This 4 part video is a must see, especially if you serve in the military currently or have a loved one who is currently serving.
Pass this video on to everyone you know and share it far and wide. The world and especially all who serve, need to know this information.
Part 2 goes into a discussion regarding the unawareness among those who serve as to what is going to be done to their bodies, and the consequences short term and after exiting the service that most of these soldiers will have to deal with. This dynamic and incredibly important issue can NOT be ignored and MUST be addressed. Our future depends on this. What is the history of vaccinations and inoculations among the US military and how have the soldiers receiving these shots fared in the short term and the long term? This 4 part video is a must see, especially if you serve in the military currently or have a loved one who is currently serving.
Pass this video on to everyone you know and share it far and wide. The world and especially all who serve, need to know this information.
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