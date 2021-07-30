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DEEP STATE HAS IT'S BACK AGAINST THE WALL AND GETTING DESPERATE - Dan RadioStyle
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130 views • July 30, 2021
DEEP STATE HAS IT'S BACK AGAINST THE WALL AND GETTING DESPERATE - Dan RadioStyle
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vIPm3JP7WBn4/
The deep state continues to lose the information war and we keep pushing forward. They are desperate and trying to figure out how to mandate and force their CCP laws unto our great land. But they continue to fail in their efforts. People are waking up and people are not putting up with it anymore. Keep holding the line Patriots... NCSWIC WWG1WGA
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/vIPm3JP7WBn4/
The deep state continues to lose the information war and we keep pushing forward. They are desperate and trying to figure out how to mandate and force their CCP laws unto our great land. But they continue to fail in their efforts. People are waking up and people are not putting up with it anymore. Keep holding the line Patriots... NCSWIC WWG1WGA
Please subscribe to me @on_the_fringe on BitChute, Odysee, and Rumble in case something happens on any of these platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Htw7sVXytG2m/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/OnTheFringe
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OnTheFringe:2
ThetaTV: https://www.theta.tv/channel/videos
Gab: https://gab.com/OTFWithDanRadioStyle
Minds: https://www.minds.com/on_the_fringe/
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/onthefringe
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