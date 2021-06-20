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God's stern warning is: "Touch not my anointed, do my prophets no harm" or be destroyed & humiliated
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112 views • June 20, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2021). When Satan Lucifer and his fallen angels and their Satanists and America and the CIA and these witches and non-humans and the world start gang-stalking, and cooking alive with CIA microwave oven weapons from next door rooms, and cutting off all the incomes of all of God’s real Christians, and all their pastors and millions of religious Christian convert hordes abandon us real Christians, then they will face the outpouring of God’s wrath. God specifically warned not to touch his anointed and to do his prophets no harm, but when they try to entertain themselves by attacking us all day long every day, then God will deal with them with violent force. They better be ready for horror and terror beyond belief or anything they ever imagined to be poured out upon their heads. That is the most stupidest thing they could have ever done by attacking the King’s ambassadors. They have not only waged war against the God of heaven and earth and the Creator, but they have put dirt on his face. When Satan Lucifer and his fallen angels and his Illuminati NWO fart in God’s face by attacking his ambassadors he sent, it is an act of war against the King, and God will counterattack. By luring them in to attack us, they have increased the horrors and torment of their eternal judgment exponentially, and they have only themselves to blame. It is just like our eternal rewards in heaven increase for suffering for Christ, as the devil and the enemy are just instruments that were used. Just like when Satan Lucifer crucified Jesus on the cross he did not know what he was doing, he did not know what he was doing when he attacked us. Those who bless us are blessed, and those who curse us are cursed, and those who attack us are attacked. When these infiltrator non-human fake-human incarnate avatar New Age witches like Jana BenNun comes against God’s Israel, she will get destroyed. Jana says that she has been coming down with all kinds of sicknesses in the body, because she has been afraid and stressed by all the calamities that are coming upon her and the world, which she found out from her familiar spirit guides that she channels and receives clairvoyance fortune-telling. She is trying to drag all the religious Christians down with her into the Tribulation Age judgment of God by trying to make them believe in her “Post Pan Pre-Wrath Tribulation Rapture Theories lies AntiChrist fake millennial kingdom of Christ” Illuminati NWO nephilim and chimera aliens’ disinformation doctrines. Speak forth 100% of God’s truth and restore all the original Bible verses the pastors redefined, so that everyone will come to try to kill you frantically to try to silence you, and to slaughter all your family, and all your church donators and book customers will think you are a lunatic and leave you in disgust and anger. Do it now! All your family and the tens of thousands will fall down dead to your left and right, but you shall remain standing alive beating the buttocks in of the devil and the fallen angels and all the Illuminati NWO CIA NSA MI6 FBI assassins and FEMA holocaust camp “red list” record keepers. Now that Satan Lucifer and his fallen angels and their Illuminati nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites have attacked God’s anointed and prophet, God’s counterattack will begin, and Satan Lucifer and his fallen angels will be thrown down to the earth from the heavens. They will see the wrath of God and what happens when they touch his apple of his eye. Did they think they could gang up on his children, and not be blown apart by their father? Behold, God’s counterattack! Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission… ***
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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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