Vaccine Mandate Debate Rages On As Pandemic Is Declared Over

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https://gnews.org/post/p1p918b65
09/21/2022 Fox News correspondent Griff Jenkins: Louisiana federal judge permanently blocks President Biden’s vaccine mandates (full vaccination of teachers, contractors and volunteers in the Head Start program) in 24 states. Many people are fighting to get their jobs back after refusing to comply with vaccine mandates