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JUBILEE God Will Provide Look to The Old Ways
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121 views • June 07, 2021
Praise Worship and Kings. How one Godly widow women was saved by obedience to the Holy Spirit after her Husband, a disciple of Elijah, past away. Leaving the women and her sons at the Hands of the creditors. Encouragement. Building your Faith in God. Friends, relatives... No situation is Hopeless. God forgives, God heals, Build up your immune system. Keep it by going out in the sun a lot.God with his Holy Spirit can use your own body to Kick out the foreign bodies that were in the shots. Jesus said to turn to him, be forgiven receive his Holy Spirit. The Holy Spirit will lead you into the Truth. JESUS CHRIST is the Truth. He will deliver you from these Killers. Jesus said, "I will give you power, you shall cast out devils, Heal the sick, if you drink anything "POISONOUS", It shall not harm you." Men have been using Poisonings to kill people since time began.God knows people might try to poison his ambassadors so he gave you, me, power protection super natural. But you must turn away from all Rockefellers doings. Fiat, Cars, Electricity, telephones, Public School. Go back home to your great Great Great Grand Daddy's land love him. (1900-1940) Ask God to tell you about him. Being grateful to God, Be grateful to God for those God called to this country full of God's goodness, morals, who walked the straight and narrow path of Jesus Christ. Love your grand parents. First step to healing is humility. Love those who went before us is to be humble. So God can heal you. PG, here Leah and Michelle's Mom. Jab, Healing, God, Kings, Provision, Independent
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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