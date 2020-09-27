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The Milgram Experiment as it Concerns Standing Up Sun Sept 27 2020
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63 views • September 27, 2020
The Milgram Experiment is a famous experiment from the 1960's regarding how a person will conform to the wishes of an authority figure rather than stand up for what one believes as moral. As this concerns standing up to mask mandates and Covid lockdown restrictions it is important to consider one's own values and desire to stand up to these onerous rules.
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