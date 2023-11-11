Create New Account
Kerry Cassidy & Nino Rodriguez - Israel, Hamas, NWO & WW 3
Thomas Smith
David Nino Ridruguez and Kerry Cassidy of Project Camelot discuss end time prophecies and the current world situation. Topics include: war in the Middle East; the Ben Gurion canal; Hamas & Israel; the Illuninati agenda; the Israeli false flag; Artificial Intelligence; cloning; nuclear & exotic weaponry; Nazism; child torture; and much more...

World War III Has Begun?
