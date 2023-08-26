Maui - Drone Footage 26Aug23

Aftermath drone video taken August 10, 2023 from Shawn Kleinart on Youtube. In the 5th video it does show the 5 blue unscathed umbrellas (19:05 top left corner).
5:17 2023-08-10 Lahaina Maui fire drone video 1 of 5 north
3:52 2023-08-10 Lahaina Maui fires drone 2 of 5 north to Banyan Tree at end of clip
5:27 2023-08-10 Lahaina Maui fires drone 3 of 5 banyan to south
2:05 2023-08-10 Lahaina Maui drone 4 of 5 boat harbor
3:51 2023-08-10 Lahaina Maui fires drone 5 of 5 Gov, Mayor walking down Front St.
5 clips, 20:33.
