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7grainsofsalt: Is there a Sick Satanic LGBTQIA+ Game Plan? ('Lady' Gaga)[12.09.2021]
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104 views • September 13, 2021
What are they doing? They want everything to be taken down, due to racism, racial slures or something. Take a look. (Re-upload) It truly gets under my skin sometimes. Stay calm & trust in God. Have a grea day!
Videos & Links used today
Mr & Mrs Potato Head - https://www.cbsnews.com/news/potato-head-hasbro-rebranding-gender-neutral-name-change/
Muppets slapped with warning - https://nypost.com/2021/02/21/the-muppets-slapped-with-a-content-warning-by-disney/
Dr Seus - https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/six-books-nix-books-dr-seuss-works-halted-racist-images-n1259256
Coke, Try to be less white - https://www.msn.com/en-us/lifestyle/lifestyle-buzz/coca-cola-promotes-guidelines-to-be-less-white/ar-BB1dUFeV
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I will try to upload my Celine Dion video for those who have not been aware of her products.
Thank you for patience & support. God bless y'all
Cindy
289 viewsSep 12, 2021
7grainsofsalt 3
841 subscribers
https://youtu.be/J0PIP9eum6Y
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEhZZ5KmCq2ik2Kv-q5e6XQ
Videos & Links used today
Mr & Mrs Potato Head - https://www.cbsnews.com/news/potato-head-hasbro-rebranding-gender-neutral-name-change/
Muppets slapped with warning - https://nypost.com/2021/02/21/the-muppets-slapped-with-a-content-warning-by-disney/
Dr Seus - https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/six-books-nix-books-dr-seuss-works-halted-racist-images-n1259256
Coke, Try to be less white - https://www.msn.com/en-us/lifestyle/lifestyle-buzz/coca-cola-promotes-guidelines-to-be-less-white/ar-BB1dUFeV
--
I will try to upload my Celine Dion video for those who have not been aware of her products.
Thank you for patience & support. God bless y'all
Cindy
289 viewsSep 12, 2021
7grainsofsalt 3
841 subscribers
https://youtu.be/J0PIP9eum6Y
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEhZZ5KmCq2ik2Kv-q5e6XQ
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