Episode 578 Aug 3, 2026 Robot Armies: Shoot to Thrill

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Robot Armies? Robot Police?
Robots with Rights? Robots with authority?
What could possible go wrong? I do not think you are ready for this!
Thank you for watching! Love TL
Keep serving Jesus!
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/04/strengthening-and-unleashing-americas-law-enforcement-to-pursue-criminals-and-protect-innocent-citizens/
https://www.police1.com/legal/trump-calls-for-mandatory-death-penalty-for-those-convicted-of-killing-officers
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?mibextid=wwXIfr&v=2199687283762723&rdid=Uvd5HRGLFbQy4iF6
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