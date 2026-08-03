Episode 578 Aug 3, 2026 Robot Armies: Shoot to Thrill

Robot Armies? Robot Police?

Robots with Rights? Robots with authority?

What could possible go wrong? I do not think you are ready for this!

Thank you for watching! Love TL

Keep serving Jesus!





https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/04/strengthening-and-unleashing-americas-law-enforcement-to-pursue-criminals-and-protect-innocent-citizens/





https://www.police1.com/legal/trump-calls-for-mandatory-death-penalty-for-those-convicted-of-killing-officers





https://www.facebook.com/watch/?mibextid=wwXIfr&v=2199687283762723&rdid=Uvd5HRGLFbQy4iF6





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