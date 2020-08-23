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North Korean Defector Exposes Kim Jong Un & China
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97 views • August 23, 2020
Valuetainment

North Korea defector and human rights activist Yeonmi Park has a virtual sit down with Patrick Bet-David. Order her book https://amzn.to/3kXt9ux (In Order to Live: A North Korean Girl's Journey to Freedom)

Connect with her on social media: https://bit.ly/3280U3y

About the guest: Park Yeon-mi is a North Korean defector and human rights activist who escaped from North Korea to China in 2007 and settled in South Korea in 2009. She came from an educated, politically connected family that turned to black market trading during North Korea's economic collapse in the 1990s

About Patrick Bet-David: CEO, author and Founder of Valuetainment Media. Patrick has interviewed athletes, notorious individuals, politicians, authors and entrepreneurs from all walks of life.

Subscribe to Valuetainment for weekly videos http://bit.ly/2aPEwD4

Follow Patrick on social media:

PBD Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/patrickbetdavid/

PBD Twitter: https://twitter.com/patrickbetdavid

PBD Linkedin: https://www.instagram.com/patrickbetdavid/

To reach the Valuetainment team you can email: [email protected]
Keywords
freedomslavesweaponsdrugshuman traffickingchinakim jong unexposesnorth koreanhungervaluetainmentdefectoryeonmi park
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