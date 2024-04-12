A.I. Deciding Who To Kill For Israel





Israel's A.I. war machine, Lavender, is a program developed to target Hamas operatives. But the A.I. program targets Hamas militants based on the likelihood of a target being a Hamas operative and has a 10% error rate and bombed 4 apartment building for one Hamas member.





PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!





WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.





FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f





FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)





CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #ceasefirenow, #BoycottIsrael, A.I., artificial intelligence, program, Israel, Lavender, IDF, military technology, genocide, war crimes,