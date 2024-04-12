A.I. Deciding Who To Kill For Israel
Israel's A.I. war machine, Lavender, is a program developed to target Hamas operatives. But the A.I. program targets Hamas militants based on the likelihood of a target being a Hamas operative and has a 10% error rate and bombed 4 apartment building for one Hamas member.
