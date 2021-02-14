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Dr.SHIVA LIVE: The "Great Reset": The Elites' Attempt to Derail the Great Revolution.
Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, the Inventor of Email, Scientist, Engineer, Educator reveals what the GREAT RESET is REALLY about by taking a SYSTEMS Approach.
It's time to learn the Foundation of Systems, to go Beyond Left and Right to build a movement for Truth Freedom Health.
Get Educated or Be Enslaved.
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