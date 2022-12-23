Heavenly intervention, Sleep Paralysis, and Redemption

Jorden from the ShatterOps team talks about God's hand in saving him in the physical and spiritual. Overcoming sleep paralysis, and sharing Jesus with a bloodline cult multiple and more. You will be encouraged by Jorden's story and learn how God can use you.
