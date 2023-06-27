The Ukrainian Ministry of Health have issued a public warning regarding the possibility of an "accident" on the Russian controlled Nuclear Power Plant of Zaporozhye, only days after the visit of the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency and his team who confirmed the Russian control of the plant was not a threat to its security.
I've read rumors that it isn't this NPP, but another in South Ukraine, with a NATO base located inside.
