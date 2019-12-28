Virginia Gun Sanctuary Leaders Respond To VA AG; Compare American Revolution - 1726-6P

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E-Militia Article: Virginia Gun Sanctuary Leaders Respond To VA AG; Compare American Revolution – E-Militia News http://ow.ly/lw8G30q5dq5
GUEST: Professor Ronald J. Rychlak is the Jamie L. Whitten Chair of Law and Government and Professor of Law. He has been on the faculty since 1987. He currently serves as the university’s Faculty Athletic Representative, and he is the former Associate Dean for Academic Affairs. He is a graduate of Wabash College (BA, cum laude) and Vanderbilt University (JD, Order of the Coif). Prior to joining the faculty, Ron practiced law with Jenner & Block in Chicago, and he served as a clerk to Hon. Harry W. Wellford of the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals. Ron is an advisor to the Holy See’s delegation to the United Nations and a member of the Mississippi Advisory Committee to the U.S. Civil Rights Commission. He is on the committee appointed by the Mississippi Supreme Court to revise the state’s criminal code, and he serves on the editorial board of The Gaming Law Review. He is also on Advisory Boards for the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights, Ave Maria School of Law, and the International Solidarity and Human Rights Institute. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rrychlak Twitter: https://twitter.com/rrychlak
https://law.olemiss.edu/faculty-directory/ronald-j-rychlak/ AMAZON LINK:https://www.amazon.com/Ronald-J.-Rychlak/e/B003BX6FJS%3Fref=dbs_a_mng_rwt_scns_share
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