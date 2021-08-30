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Peter Breggin MD: COVID Global Predators Masterplan Part II with Alex Jones (at 44 minutes into video)
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702 views • August 30, 2021
Interview with Peter Breggin MD by Alex Jones on special Saturday Edition. Begins at 44 minutes into this recording for almost an hour again. Talking about how 2016-2017 there are announcements and plans and war games being made about the coming pandemic. Discussion about the billions of dollars spent, how President Donald Trump disrupted the plans of the billionaires and China and the other elite, and how World Health Organization disarmed the world at the beginning of the epidemic allowing the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Discussion about Bill Gates, Johns Hopkins, and especially Anthony Fauci and the chapter in the Breggins book with a Bill of Particulars they have collected and published in the book indicting Dr. Fauci.
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