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I Got Myocarditis After the Covid-19 Vaccine - Adrienne Eskins
Merkaba Chakras
Merkaba Chakras
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361 views • September 24, 2021
THIS IS ONLY A TRAILER, CLICK ON THE LINKS BELOW TO WATCH THE FULL EPISODE. Unfortunately, I will not be offering my newest podcast on YouTube, because it violates their medical policy, which promotes safety, and all other information that contradicts that narrative is suppressed. I created CVAR podcast due to overwhelming interest from my viewers to learn the symptoms and medical treatments that people who are injured experience in real-time because the heavy censorship and propaganda have made it hard for them to openly share critical information and resources with each other.

Watch the video interview here:
https://rumble.com/vm8xhe-i-got-myoca...

https://www.bitchute.com/video/6WcfEM...

https://www.brighteon.com/b8d63ea9-ae...

https://odysee.com/@covidvaccineadver...

To follow Adrienne Eskins developing journey:
https://www.instagram.com/addyeskins/

For more information:
https://merkabachakras.com/pages/cvar...

Welcome to CVAR, a CV-19 vax adverse reactions podcast where vax-injured share resources and hope without censorship. Each brave guest provides insight into their journey so we can learn more about the symptoms they experience. Today, author, Von Galt interview Adrienne Eskins on her experience taking the jab and the my ocarditis that developed shortly after receiving her 2nd shot. We go over her symptoms and what we can learn from her experience navigating the medical terrain to address her adverse reactions.

Theme music, "Innovative Approach" copyrighted by the composer, Pavel Yudin, and authorized by
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy