Urgent Message of video links (at the description & comments) of Brothers & Sisters Words of Loving & Wholesome Warnings given to them from God I AM THAT I AM YHVH Jesus Christ & The Holy Spirit.

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Vivid Rapture Dream/Vision: Nuclear Bombs Exploded and We Were Caught Up!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UOsK6aJZwr8
Someone commented this on a video link share by Brother Joey Bon. @endofsociety
GOD SAID THESE CREATURES WILL EAT PEOPLE DURING THE 3 DAYS OF DARKNESS!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a-_RYKO5Sqk
Boy's Dream, with a Message from Jesus!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gr7R74D9K_4
The Holy Spirit Gave Me Word He Said ALL Need 2 Hear & Receive NOW 2B BLESSED Beyond Ur Imagination!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N7_mFd1V2Fw
GOD GAVE ME AN URGENT TIMELINE FOR 3 DAYS & NIGHTS OF DARKNESS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AX8y8bUsovg
Man hears audible voice of God telling him to Love both his Children
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=19a9iDx5xM0
The Lord Asked Her To Tell His People That He is Coming! This Video is MINDBLOWING #endtimes #jesus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RorcotNeeAY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OEZwAOkwZcM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zl0v0H_d3GY